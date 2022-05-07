Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE:LFG opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

