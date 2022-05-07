ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.30

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 63149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

