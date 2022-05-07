Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AQST opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

