Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 305,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,964. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

