AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of APPF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.27. 212,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $100.70 and a twelve month high of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 896.2% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

