Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,304 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. 983,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,905. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

