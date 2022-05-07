ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,068,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $261.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.