Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 286,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.
In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
