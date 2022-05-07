Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 286,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

