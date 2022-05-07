Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target at $172.71

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. 254,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.