Analysts Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Price Target at GBX 1,095.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.69).

IGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.12) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IG Group stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 729.50 ($9.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,646. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($8.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($62,454.37). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($45,284.20).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

