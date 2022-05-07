Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to report $4.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

PPG Industries stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.53. 1,296,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,395. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

