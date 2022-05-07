Analysts Expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 345,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,520. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.