Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 73,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,600. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

