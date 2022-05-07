Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.