Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report $241.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.81 million to $243.45 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $217.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $959.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.85 million to $966.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.29. 58,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

