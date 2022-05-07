Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $81.80 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $345.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $479.24 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $560.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,133. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

