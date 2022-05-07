Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $870.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $856.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

