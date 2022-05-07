Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $4.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will post $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.79 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.46 to $21.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of AMG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 284,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,175. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,530,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.