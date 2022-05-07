Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

ADI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.