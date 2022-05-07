ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $3.91. ANA shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 29,124 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

