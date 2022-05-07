Ampleforth Market Capitalization Achieves $91.74 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002968 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $91.74 million and $1.93 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,669,780 coins and its circulating supply is 86,215,316 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

