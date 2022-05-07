American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.
AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
