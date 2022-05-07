American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post $99.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.82 million and the highest is $100.63 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $401.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,227 shares of company stock worth $2,073,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. 188,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,094. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

