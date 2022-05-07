AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 658,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,305. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

