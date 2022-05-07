AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 658,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,305. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Earnings History for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.