Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,051 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ambev by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ambev by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 430,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ambev by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,671 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.