Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%.
Shares of ABEV opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
About Ambev (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
