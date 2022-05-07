Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Ambev stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

