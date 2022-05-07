Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 11,881,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,571. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amarin by 138.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

