Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,484. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

