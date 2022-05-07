Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,054 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 8,927,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

