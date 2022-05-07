Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.