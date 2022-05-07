Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,082. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

