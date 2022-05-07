Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,451 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

