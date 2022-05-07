Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

