Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,198. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.13. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.