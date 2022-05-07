Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,347,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,903,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.83. 6,140,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.