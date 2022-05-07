Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. 32,394,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,810,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.31 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

