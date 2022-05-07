Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,853 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5,523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 166,977 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 59,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,650 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

