Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,683. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

