Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 337,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $82.96.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

