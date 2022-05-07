Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,939 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.