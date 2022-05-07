Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.