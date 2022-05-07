Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

