Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

