Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX opened at $9.10 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

