Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 81,834 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

