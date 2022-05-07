Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Shares Down 14.2%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) dropped 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Almirall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Almirall alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.