Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $154.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $235.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,583. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

