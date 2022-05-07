Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 2,643,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,466. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,348,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

