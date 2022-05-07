Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 211,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

