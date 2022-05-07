Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.04 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

